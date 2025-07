The Bullseye Gun & Range ribbon cutting was held on April 10, 2025, for its location at 130 Shelby Street in Murfreesboro.

Bullseye Gun & Range is a family-owned and operated firearms store and shooting range located in Middle Tennessee. The company bills itself as “The Best Gun Store in Middle Tennessee” and specializes in customer service.

Bullseye Gun & Range

130 Shelby Street

Murfreesboro, TN 37127

