OBITUARY: Larry Joseph ‘Joe’ Bowman Jr.

Larry Joseph “Joe” Bowman Jr. went to be with the Lord on December 6th, 2023, at the age of 55. He was surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife, Kim; daughter Breanna (Mason Felps) Bowman, sons Jay (Lindsey) Ramsey and Jacob Ramsey; sister Jelaine (Scott) Nodine; mother Carolyn Bowman; sisters-in-law Vickie Elliott, Khristal (David) Kelley, Robin (Rich) Sawyer; nephews and nieces Kate (Casey) Eaves, Tommy (Kaylan) Layne, Olivia (Michael) Johnson, Anthony (Lacy) Wilkerson, Zachary (Brandy) Layne, Collier (Olivia) Nodine, Morgan Raney and Dylan Eady, Andrew Layne, Jaxon Kelley; grandchildren Tucker and Millie Felps and Jase Ramsey; grand-nephews and nieces Luke and Oliver Eaves; Camden and Brentley Layne; Westin and Chloe Johnson; Maddie and Baileigh Layne; Reagan, Ellie and Peyton Eady.

He was preceded in death by brother Chad Edward Bowman, father Larry Joseph Sr, father-in-law Thomas Elliott, mother-in-law Margaret “Mawmaw” Elliott, grand-nephew Nathaniel Cole Johnson and beloved pet “Fat Susie” who often seemed more human than canine.

Joe loved life fully. He could always be found smiling, laughing, or making others laugh. He enjoyed vacations to his favorite place, Key West, and spending time with family. He enjoyed fishing, tinkering and listening and singing along to music. Joe was devoted, working hard to provide for his family, and would lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it.

Joe was a storyteller, and somehow found even life’s most mundane moments fun and exciting. Joe loved baseball, especially his Detroit Tigers, and loved watching hockey with his family and friends. He was the epitome of “cool” to his nieces and nephews, whom he loved and treated as his own children. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all that knew him.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 pm Monday, December 11, 2023, and again Tuesday from 12:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Preacher Steve Marcum will officiate. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available for the Bowman family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

