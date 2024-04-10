OBITUARY: Jeffrey Alan Jamison

Jeffrey Alan Jamison, age 59, of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away Monday, April 8, 2024.

He was born in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Dennis and Joyce Jamison.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Gary and Steve Jamison, and a niece, Candace Bolden.

Survivors include his sister, Kim Bolden; a nephew, Derek Bolden and his wife Brittney; great nephew and niece, Bryce and Kenley; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Jamison was a longtime employee of Sims Lifecycle Services, and he was an avid fan of watching old westerns with Gunsmoke being his favorite. He loved NASCAR and Kayaking the Middle Tennessee waterways.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, April 11, 2024, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A private graveside service will follow on Friday in Mapleview Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available for the Jamison family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

