OBITUARY: Jewell Evelyn Hudson

Jewell Evelyn Hudson, age 88, of La Vergne, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Jewell was born in Norene, TN on August 22, 1935 to Samuel and Irene Brewer.

She completed her high school education and became a homemaker to her precious family.

Jewell was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother to her family. They were her pride and joy and she loved them so dearly.

Jewell is survived by her Husband, Joe Dock Hudson of LaVergne, TN; Children, Beverly Jo (Dean) Smith of Smyrna, TN; Wanda Sue Hudson of Smyrna, TN; Ricky Lee (Jackie) Hudson of Hermitage, TN, Dale Glen (Teresa) Hudson of Smyrna, TN; Eleven Grandchildren and thirteen Great-Grandchildren; Siblings, Tom (Sara) Brewer of LaVergne, TN, Charles (Linda) Brewer of Smyrna, TN, Hank (Ruth) Brewer of LaVergne, TN, Doyle (Candy) Brewer of Bell Buckle, TN, Robert Brewer of LaVergne, TN Hazel Painter of LaVergne, TN and Jean Hall of California.

She is preceded in death by her Parents, Samuel and Irene Brewer; Siblings, Joyce and Loyce Brewer, Jane Stockton, Billy Brewer, Carolyn Thompson, Hoyte Brewer and Katrina Brewer; Grandchildren, John Thomas and Tyler Joe Hudson.

A Gathering of Family and Friends for Jewell will be held Thursday, April 11, 2024 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Family will receive family and friends beginning at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 12, 2024 at Roselawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow the visitation beginning at 12:00 PM with Roy Hudson officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

