OBITUARY: Bradlee Aden Lokey

On January 11th your story began, though Bradlee Aden Lokey’s time with us was far shorter than we hoped, the depth of our love for him is as deep as time itself. In these all-too-fleeting moments, we came to understand the preciousness of life, the boundless nature of love and the strength of human spirit and prayer.

Survived by his parents Hanna Spitzner mother, Clayton Lokey father, siblings Rory Spitzner, Hunter Lokey and Paiton Owen. Grandmother aka Nonny, Reida Spitzner. Grandparents Tammy Boles aka Nana (Sammy) aka peepaw. Grandpa Jerry Lokey and tons of great grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends and family.

Celebration of life will be on April 12, 2024 from 3p to 5p visitation 5p to 6p services at Redemption Baptist Church 4110 Midland Rd Christina TN

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to donate to a trust that is being set up for his siblings Rory and Hunter.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

