WEATHER – Strong To Severe Storms Possible , Rain Continues 4-10-2024

Straight-line winds are expected to be of a concern Wednesday afternoon to evening and another inch of rain is possible on already soaked ground, so flooding will begin to be of a concern. We won’t see a break until Friday and a huge mostly dry and warm weekend ahead in the forecast. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Wednesday

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 74. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.