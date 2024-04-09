Top 5 Stories From April 9, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 9, 2024.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is conducting a sobriety checkpoint to honor a young teen who was killed 10 years ago. Read more
These are the health scores for April 2-9, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more.
Boro Bagel held its ribbon cutting on April 8, 2024, for its location at 1520 Memorial Blvd., Ste. 101 in Murfreesboro. Read more
Jelly Roll wins back-to-back trifectas and his first for “Video of the Year.” One year since his first award-show win, and at the CMT Awards on Sunday night in Austin, he celebrated the most wins. Read more
Country artist, Morgan Wallen, was arrested on Sunday at a Nashville bar. Read more