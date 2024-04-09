Top 5 Stories From April 9, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here’s a look at the top stories from April 9, 2024.

1Checkpoint on April 10 to Honor Young Boy Who Was Killed on I-24

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is conducting a sobriety checkpoint to honor a young teen who was killed 10 years ago. Read more

2Health Inspections: Rutherford County April 9, 2024

These are the health scores for April 2-9, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more.

3Ribbon Cutting: Boro Bagel in Murfreesboro

Boro Bagel
Photo by Rutherford Chamber

Boro Bagel held its ribbon cutting on April 8, 2024, for its location at 1520 Memorial Blvd., Ste. 101 in Murfreesboro. Read more

4Jelly Roll Takes Home Three Wins at CMT Awards

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CMT

Jelly Roll wins back-to-back trifectas and his first for “Video of the Year.” One year since his first award-show win, and at the CMT Awards on Sunday night in Austin, he celebrated the most wins. Read more

5Morgan Wallen Arrested After Tossing Chair From Broadway Bar Rooftop

photo from Metro Police Department

Country artist, Morgan Wallen, was arrested on Sunday at a Nashville bar. Read more

