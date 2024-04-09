Health Inspections: Rutherford County April 9, 2024

These are the health scores for April 2-9, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Jaymes Academy 500
|322 E. Clark Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|April 8, 2024 | Approval
|Famous Dave's BBQ Restaurant
|991 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 8, 2024 | 96
|The Clay Pit 2
|1312 NW Broad Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 8, 2024 | 95
|Town Center Restr.
|100 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 8, 2024 | 98
|Baskin Robbin's
|3415 S Church St Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 8, 2024 | 100
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 8, 2024 | 98
|Panda Express
|150 Movie Row Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 8, 2024 | 100
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 8, 2024 | 96
|Jaymes Academy Food Service
|322 E Clark Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 8, 2024 | 100
|Famous Dave's BBQ Bar
|991 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 8, 2024 | 100
|Embassy Suites Pool
|1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 8, 2024 | 92
|Oakland High School Pool
|Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 8, 2024 | 96
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 8, 2024 | 100
|Kirby's Mini Donuts Mobile Unit
|313 Sierra drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 6, 2024 | 98
|The Dough Box Mobile Food Est
|5734 Constantine Drive Rockvale, TN 37153
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 6, 2024 | 100
|April's Kitchen Mobile Food Establishment
|2612 Weatherford St La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 6, 2024 | 97
|ChangKham Asian Street Food Fusion Mobile
|959 Tom Hailey Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 6, 2024 | 75
|Fatty Matty's Pizza and Catering Mobile 2
|1977 Stoney Meadow Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 6, 2024 | 100
|Table of Cuba
|1009 Cascadeway Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 6, 2024 | 100
|Donut NV Mobile Food Establishment 2
|3501 Courtney Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 6, 2024 | 100
|Kirby's Mini Donuts Mobile Unit
|313 Sierra drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 6, 2024 | 98
|Repicci's Italian Ice of Murfreesboro Mobile Food Est
|5141 East Calgary Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 6, 2024 | 100
|Momma Joy's Hot Chicken Plus More Mobile FSE
|8010 Valencia Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 6, 2024 | 100
|EC Smoked BBQ Mobile
|5019 Ventura Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 5, 2024 | 100
|Baymont by Wyndham Hotel
|109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 5, 2024 | 91
|Econo Lodge
|107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 5, 2024 | 94
|Absolute Ink Tattoo Facility
|1403 Greenland Dr., UNIT D Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 5, 2024 | 100
|MTSU Recreation Center Pool
|1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 5, 2024 | 98
|Rock N Roll Sushi Bar
|570 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 5, 2024 | 100
|Brothers noodle Inc Bar
|1970 Medical center pkwy ste.R Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 5, 2024 | 100
|Goodness Gracious
|1430 Medical Center Pkwy; Suite 1A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 5, 2024 | 99
|Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers
|590 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 5, 2024 | 99
|Music City Camp
|5047 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Organized Campgrounds Inspection | Routine
|April 5, 2024 | 84
|Brothers noodle Inc
|1970 Medical Center PKWY,STE.R Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 5, 2024 | 97
|Rock N Roll Sushi
|570 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 5, 2024 | 98
|First Watch
|1970 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 5, 2024 | 100
|Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel
|2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 5, 2024 | 95
|HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 95
|Cason Lane Academy Food Service
|1330 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 93
|Vintage Stonetrace Pool
|4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna , TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|HILTON GARDEN INN SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|Staybridge Suites Food
|1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|Silo's Bar & Grill
|1453 SILOHILL LANE Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|Joanies
|1733 K & L St. Andrews Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 4, 2024 | 98
|Hilton Garden Inn Smyrna Cafe
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 82
|Cinco De Mayo Mex Rest
|4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 77
|Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390 Restaurant
|600 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 79
|Hilton Garden Inn Bar-Smyrna
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390 Bar
|600 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|Cinco De Mayo Mex Rest Bar
|4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|Cheddars Casual Cafe Bar
|1829 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant
|230 Stones River Mall Blvd. Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 4, 2024 | 99
|Cheddars Casual Cafe
|1829 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|Chick-Fil-A #01224
|2005 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Hotel
|110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 88
|So-Cali Taco Express Mobile
|2011 Leland Ct W Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|Sabroso y Punto Mobile Food Establishment
|3638 Stargell Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 4, 2024 | 98
|Residence Inn Kitchen
|1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 100
|Smyrna Golf Club Snack Bar
|101 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 100
|Select Inn Hotel
|2424 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 79
|Bright Ideas Tattoo
|2403 E. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 100
|Ramada Inn Hotel
|1855 s church st Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 78
|Illestinkd Tattoo Studio
|107 Jefferson St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 100
|Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio
|502 A South Maney Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 100
|City Cafe
|113 E. Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 99
|Safari Inn
|2310 Southgate Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 87
|Hilton Garden Inn Bar
|1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 95
|The Casual Pint of Smyrna - Bar
|427 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 3, 2024 | 99
|The Casual Pint
|427 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 3, 2024 | 100
|Boro Bourbon & Brews
|124 N Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 3, 2024 | 100
|Whiskey Dix
|22 North Public Square Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 100
|Wilson Elementary
|1545 Cutoff Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 96
|Hilton Garden Inn Food
|1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 100
|Doodles Kitchen and Bakery
|117 E. Vine Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 100
|Mcknight Park Concession
|120 Dejarnett Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 100
|Quality Inn & Suites Pool
|110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 98
|Wingstop 1529
|443 Sam Ridley Pkwy. W. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 94
|Boro Bowls
|123 South Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 100
|Wilson Elem. School Food Service
|1545 Cuttoff Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 100
|North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 100
|Adams Place Pool
|1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 98
|North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 100
|Best Western Inn Cont. Breakfast
|168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 91
|North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 100
|The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool
|3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 100
|La Siesta Mexican Restaurant Bar
|421 Sam Ridley Parkway W. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 2, 2024 | 100
|Arby's #7626
|489 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 2, 2024 | 100
|La Siesta Mexican Restaurant
|421 Sam Ridley Parkway W. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 2, 2024 | 98
|Glorious Wonders
|229 Forsyth St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 100
|Sleep Inn
|193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 2, 2024 | 100
|WoodSprings Suites
|157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 2, 2024 | 100
|Skin Ph
|447 N. Front St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 100
|Lash Out Salon Tattoo Studio
|423 W. Walnut Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 100
|Brass Horn Coffee Roasters LLC
|410 W Lytle St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 100
|Sleep Inn Continental Breakfast
|193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 100
|QUALITY INN FOOD SVC
|2135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 88
|Waffle House # 1216
|2477 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130-5505
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 99
|Sports Com Indoor Pool
|2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 98
|Murfreesboro Day School Childcare
|1760 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | Approval
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.