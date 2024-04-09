Health Inspections: Rutherford County April 9, 2024

2

These are the health scores for April 2-9, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Jaymes Academy 500
322 E. Clark Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
April 8, 2024 | Approval
View
Famous Dave's BBQ Restaurant
991 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 8, 2024 | 96
View
The Clay Pit 2
1312 NW Broad Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 8, 2024 | 95
View
Town Center Restr.
100 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 8, 2024 | 98
View
Baskin Robbin's
3415 S Church St Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 8, 2024 | 100
View
Courtyard by Marriott Pool
1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 8, 2024 | 98
View
Panda Express
150 Movie Row Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 8, 2024 | 100
View
Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 8, 2024 | 96
View
Jaymes Academy Food Service
322 E Clark Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 8, 2024 | 100
View
Famous Dave's BBQ Bar
991 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 8, 2024 | 100
View
Embassy Suites Pool
1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 8, 2024 | 92
View
Oakland High School Pool
Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 8, 2024 | 96
View
Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 8, 2024 | 100
View
Kirby's Mini Donuts Mobile Unit
313 Sierra drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 6, 2024 | 98
View
The Dough Box Mobile Food Est
5734 Constantine Drive Rockvale, TN 37153
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 6, 2024 | 100
View
April's Kitchen Mobile Food Establishment
2612 Weatherford St La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 6, 2024 | 97
View
ChangKham Asian Street Food Fusion Mobile
959 Tom Hailey Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 6, 2024 | 75
View
Fatty Matty's Pizza and Catering Mobile 2
1977 Stoney Meadow Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 6, 2024 | 100
View
Table of Cuba
1009 Cascadeway Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 6, 2024 | 100
View
Donut NV Mobile Food Establishment 2
3501 Courtney Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 6, 2024 | 100
View
Kirby's Mini Donuts Mobile Unit
313 Sierra drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 6, 2024 | 98
View
Repicci's Italian Ice of Murfreesboro Mobile Food Est
5141 East Calgary Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 6, 2024 | 100
View
Momma Joy's Hot Chicken Plus More Mobile FSE
8010 Valencia Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 6, 2024 | 100
View
EC Smoked BBQ Mobile
5019 Ventura Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 5, 2024 | 100
View
Baymont by Wyndham Hotel
109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 5, 2024 | 91
View
Econo Lodge
107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 5, 2024 | 94
View
Absolute Ink Tattoo Facility
1403 Greenland Dr., UNIT D Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 5, 2024 | 100
View
MTSU Recreation Center Pool
1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 5, 2024 | 98
View
Rock N Roll Sushi Bar
570 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 5, 2024 | 100
View
Brothers noodle Inc Bar
1970 Medical center pkwy ste.R Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 5, 2024 | 100
View
Goodness Gracious
1430 Medical Center Pkwy; Suite 1A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 5, 2024 | 99
View
Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers
590 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 5, 2024 | 99
View
Music City Camp
5047 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Organized Campgrounds Inspection | Routine
April 5, 2024 | 84
View
Brothers noodle Inc
1970 Medical Center PKWY,STE.R Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 5, 2024 | 97
View
Rock N Roll Sushi
570 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 5, 2024 | 98
View
First Watch
1970 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 5, 2024 | 100
View
Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel
2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
April 5, 2024 | 95
View
HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE
2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 95
View
Cason Lane Academy Food Service
1330 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 100
View
HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 93
View
Vintage Stonetrace Pool
4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna , TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 100
View
HILTON GARDEN INN SMYRNA NASHVILLE
2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 100
View
Staybridge Suites Food
1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 100
View
Silo's Bar & Grill
1453 SILOHILL LANE Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 100
View
Joanies
1733 K & L St. Andrews Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 4, 2024 | 98
View
Hilton Garden Inn Smyrna Cafe
2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 82
View
Cinco De Mayo Mex Rest
4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 77
View
Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390 Restaurant
600 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 79
View
Hilton Garden Inn Bar-Smyrna
2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 100
View
Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390 Bar
600 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 100
View
Cinco De Mayo Mex Rest Bar
4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 100
View
Cheddars Casual Cafe Bar
1829 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 100
View
Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant
230 Stones River Mall Blvd. Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 4, 2024 | 99
View
Cheddars Casual Cafe
1829 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 100
View
Chick-Fil-A #01224
2005 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 4, 2024 | 100
View
Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Hotel
110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 88
View
So-Cali Taco Express Mobile
2011 Leland Ct W Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 100
View
Sabroso y Punto Mobile Food Establishment
3638 Stargell Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 4, 2024 | 98
View
Residence Inn Kitchen
1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 100
View
Smyrna Golf Club Snack Bar
101 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 100
View
Select Inn Hotel
2424 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 79
View
Bright Ideas Tattoo
2403 E. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 100
View
Ramada Inn Hotel
1855 s church st Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 78
View
Illestinkd Tattoo Studio
107 Jefferson St Smyrna, TN 37167
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 100
View
Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio
502 A South Maney Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 100
View
City Cafe
113 E. Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 99
View
Safari Inn
2310 Southgate Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 87
View
Hilton Garden Inn Bar
1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 95
View
The Casual Pint of Smyrna - Bar
427 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 3, 2024 | 99
View
The Casual Pint
427 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 3, 2024 | 100
View
Boro Bourbon & Brews
124 N Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 3, 2024 | 100
View
Whiskey Dix
22 North Public Square Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 100
View
Wilson Elementary
1545 Cutoff Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 96
View
Hilton Garden Inn Food
1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 100
View
Doodles Kitchen and Bakery
117 E. Vine Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 100
View
Mcknight Park Concession
120 Dejarnett Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 100
View
Quality Inn & Suites Pool
110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 98
View
Wingstop 1529
443 Sam Ridley Pkwy. W. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 94
View
Boro Bowls
123 South Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 100
View
Wilson Elem. School Food Service
1545 Cuttoff Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 100
View
North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool
2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 100
View
Adams Place Pool
1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 98
View
North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 100
View
Best Western Inn Cont. Breakfast
168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 91
View
North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool
2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 100
View
The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool
3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 100
View
La Siesta Mexican Restaurant Bar
421 Sam Ridley Parkway W. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 2, 2024 | 100
View
Arby's #7626
489 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 2, 2024 | 100
View
La Siesta Mexican Restaurant
421 Sam Ridley Parkway W. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 2, 2024 | 98
View
Glorious Wonders
229 Forsyth St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 100
View
Sleep Inn
193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
April 2, 2024 | 100
View
WoodSprings Suites
157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
April 2, 2024 | 100
View
Skin Ph
447 N. Front St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 100
View
Lash Out Salon Tattoo Studio
423 W. Walnut Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 100
View
Brass Horn Coffee Roasters LLC
410 W Lytle St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 100
View
Sleep Inn Continental Breakfast
193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 100
View
QUALITY INN FOOD SVC
2135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 88
View
Waffle House # 1216
2477 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130-5505
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 99
View
Sports Com Indoor Pool
2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 98
View
Murfreesboro Day School Childcare
1760 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
April 2, 2024 | Approval
View

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

