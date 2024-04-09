Glass Animals Announces Global Tour Stopping in Nashville

Glass Animals announced their 2024 global TOUR OF EARTH. The 41-date tour will see the band headlining the biggest venues of their career thus far. It kicks off on Wednesday, August 7, in Charlotte and stops in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, August 27th.

The GRAMMY-nominated and BRIT-nominated, Diamond-selling British band will be joined by special guests Kevin Abstract, Eyedress, and Blondshell on select dates throughout the North America leg. The Big Moon will join on all dates across Europe and the UK.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, April 9 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Thursday, April 11 at 10 AM local time at glassanimals.com.