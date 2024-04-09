Tennessee’s Moore Tabbed SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – April 8, 2024 – Tennessee’s Christian Moore was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week on Monday afternoon after helping lead the Volunteers to their first road series win against Auburn since 2005.

The junior infielder led UT in a handful of offensive categories over the weekend and recorded multiple hits, multiple RBIs and homered in all three games against the Tigers.

Moore’s three long balls were tied for the most among SEC players this week while his 10 RBIs were tied for second most in the conference despite UT not playing a midweek game. He also led the league with 19 total bases after racking up six extra-base hits over the weekend.

The Brooklyn, New York, native’s three hits and career-high six RBIs led the Vols to a bounce-back win against Auburn on Saturday after dropping the series opener on Friday night. Moore’s second-inning grand slam proved to be the game-winning hit in the 12-2 run-rule victory for the Big Orange. He capped the weekend with another home run to go along with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 19-5 win in Sunday’s series finale.

Moore is the second Vol to earn SEC Player of the Week honors this season, joining Billy Amick (March 4), and the fourth Tennessee player to garner SEC weekly honors this year after AJ Causey was tabbed co-pitcher of the week on Feb.19 and Dean Curley was recognized as the league’s freshman of the week on March 11.

Entering play this week, Moore is batting .352 with a 1.170 OPS and a team-leading 13 home runs. He also ranks second on the squad in hits (45), doubles (11) and total bases (95) while his 29 RBIs are tied for third most on the team.

Tennessee 2024 SEC Weekly Honors

AJ Causey – Pitcher of the Week – Feb. 19

Billy Amick – Player of the Week – March 4

Dean Curley – Freshman of the Week – March 11

Christian Moore – Player of the Week – April 8

Source: UT Sports

