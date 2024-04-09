Checkpoint on April 10 to Honor Young Boy Who Was Killed on I-24

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is conducting a sobriety checkpoint to honor a young teen who was killed 10 years ago.

Boy Scout Clifton Braunwalder, 13, was changing a flat tire on the family car when a drugged driver struck him and killed him April 10, 2014 on Interstate 24 near Sam Ridley Parkway.

THP and Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force will conduct the checkpoint from 10 p.m. to midnight Friday on Sam Ridley Parkway near the Cracker Barrel.

Clifton’s family is scheduled to attend the checkpoint in his memory.