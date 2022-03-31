Jeanice Gauthier Snell Jernigan of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, she was 79 years old.

A native of Plaucheville, LA, she was the daughter of the late Marion Peter and Eula Mary Gremillion Gauthier.

Mrs. Jernigan was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and retired from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department.

Mrs. Jernigan was also preceded in death by her first husband, Craig Snell; grandson, Cody Wayne York; and brothers, Marion Gauthier, Jr., and James Gauthier.

Mrs. Jernigan is survived by her husband, Bobby Wayne Jernigan; son, Oda Snell; daughter, Michelle Snell all of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Caleb York, Brandon Craig Snell, and James Patrick Snell; great-grandchildren, Willow Ann Snell, Lillia Scarlett York, and Brynlee Marie Snell; and a sister, Ruth Ducote of Cottonport, LA.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Monday, April 4, 2022, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A funeral mass will be held at 12:30 PM Monday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with Father John Sims Baker and Deacon Pete Semich officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Brandon Snell, James Snell, Caleb York, Courtney Capps, Nick McCauley, and Whit Davis serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook for the Jernigan family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

