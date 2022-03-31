Mr. Morn Mounivong of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, he was 74 years old.

A native of Laos, he was the son of the late Maha-Phone and Khamlek Mounivong.

He is survived by his wife, Sim Mounivong; son, Taypa Mounivong and his wife Vatsana of Smyrna, TN; daughters, Santi Mounivong and her husband Nam of Nolensville, TN, Vilay Mercado and her husband Eddie of Aurora, IL, and Philavanh Pengyarath and her husband Khampaseuth of Laos; three sisters, two brothers, 10 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel Murfreesboro, TN. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro, TN.

