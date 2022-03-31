MPD Criminal Investigations Division detectives are investigating the death of a Murfreesboro resident and the injury of a woman. A person of interest is being detained.

Officers responded to a home in the 1700 block of Colyn Ave. around 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, March 30.

Upon arrival, police found a man deceased and a woman in the home suffering from multiple injuries.

An adult male has been questioned.

The circumstances that led to the incident are under investigation.

There is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

