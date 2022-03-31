From MiLB.com

The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced a variety of Opening Day festivities and ticket options for Tuesday, April 5 when they host the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) at 6:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park.

The fun starts before first pitch with a pregame block party on Junior Gilliam Way from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. The block party is free to attend and will feature live music by Evan James Smith (4:00-4:30), Rebecca Lee Daniels (4:45-5:15) and Josh Davidson (5:30-6:00), face painting, balloon artists, hair braiding and a photo-booth with Booster.

Fans can shop for Nashville Sounds apparel at a pop-up shop and enjoy local food trucks Sweet T’s BBQ and Lilly’s Hot Chicken. In addition to the two food trucks, domestic canned beer will also be available for purchase.

Gates to First Horizon Park open at 5:30 p.m. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will take home the 2022 Schedule Cling Giveaway presented by FOX 17 News. The Sounds begin the 2022 season at 6:35 p.m.

Fans in attendance can shop at the Music City Creative pop-up shop located on the concourse. Music City Creative is a LGBTQ-owned, Nashville-based hand-screen printing shop and retail store specializing in eco-friendly custom merchandise. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Nashville Sounds Foundation.

Opening Day ticket offers include the following:

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to Opening Day! Tickets start at $30 ($25 for owners; $5 for dog) with all dog ticket proceeds benefitting Agape Animal Rescue. Special access for dogs and their humans have been setup at the Vanderbilt Health group area located in right field. Seats in this area are general admission, first come first serve.

Opening Day Club Level Cookout – A unique all-you-can-eat-and-drink option beginning at $75 and includes:

One (1) Club Level ticket.

Choice of a fully padded seat and seat back (sections 208-210) or padded seat (sections 201-207 and 211-216).

All-you-can-eat picnic including hamburgers, hot dogs, BBQ pulled pork, chips, cookies, etc. on the Budweiser Deck.

Budweiser and Bud Light canned beer.

Soda, water and tea.

Exclusive access to the Brauer Lounge.

The all-you-can-eat food service begins when gates open at 5:30 p.m. and will last for two hours. The Budweiser and Bud Light canned beer will be available until last call.

Group Ticket Option – Groups of 10 or more can enjoy the following for just $14 a person:

One (1) Corner Section ($19 day-of-game value) ticket.

One (1) Hot Dog.

One (1) small Pepsi fountain drink.

The 2022 season marks the 44th in Nashville Sounds team history and first in the International League. It’s the first ever meeting between the Sounds and Bulls.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail [email protected].