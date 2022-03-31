Murfreesboro Police Arrest Son for Killing his Father and Injuring his Mother

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (March 31, 2022) – Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division detectives arrest a man for stabbing and beating his father to death and injuring his mother on Wednesday, March 30.

DeJahn Tyson, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He was taken into custody without incident at the crime scene.

The Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call for an unknown problem at a home in the 1700 block of Colyn Ave. around 8:47 p.m. Wednesday. After arriving, officers observed Tyson standing over his father with an object in his hand.

The preliminary investigation shows Tyson’s father 54-year-old Perry Tyson, was stabbed and beaten. Officers attempted to render aid to the man until medics arrived. Perry Tyson was pronounced dead on the scene by personnel with Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services.

DeJahn Tyson’s 55-year-old mother was taken to the hospital and treated for stab wounds. She is listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other people were in the home during the incident, but they were not hurt.

The motive is still under investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

DeJahn Tyson is being held on $1 million bond in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set for April 28 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

