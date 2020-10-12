James Ronald “Ronnie” Pitts, age 75, passed away October 7, 2020 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was born in Davidson County and a resident of Rutherford County. Ronnie served in the United States Navy and retired as a Supervisor with UPS and Southeastern Freight.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, John Edward Pitts and Willie Mae Lehew Tidwell. He is survived by his wife, Martha C. Pitts; daughters, Toni (Randy) Lane of Lascassas, Leslie Pitts (Ronnie Hall) of Lascassas; grandchildren, Jack Lane and Carlee Healey; step-grandchild, Ashley Hatfield; and great-grandchildren, Claire Healey, Madison and Laney Hatfield, and Isabella Lane.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Monday, October 12, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers with Jeffery Hollingshead officiating. Burial will follow in Trimble Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.