William “Bill” Jamison, age 87, passed away October 7, 2020 at Alive Hospice. He was a native of Rutherford County and has lived here all his life. He retired from MTSU and Murfreesboro Water Department where he worked as a plumbing inspector.

William was a graduate of Kittrell High School and Middle Tennessee State University. He served in the United States Army. William was a long-time member of Haynes Chapel United Methodist Church. He was also an avid flashlight collector and enjoyed being outdoors.

William was preceded in death by his parents, Gladstone and Monta Rae Corley Jamison; son, William Dan “Moose” Jamison; and daughter-in-law, Angie Sledge Jamison. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Jones Jamison; daughters, Kathy (Buddy) Hoover, Becky Shofner (Steve Magazzeni); daughter-in-law, Kimberly Jamison; sister, Shirley Neely (Charles White); brother, Jackie (Jo) Jamison; grandchildren, Kyle (Angela) Shofner, Kayla Shofner (Travis Hausladen), Dakota Jamison, Dakota Lee (Rachel) Jones; great-grandchildren, Sabin Shofner, Cadence Shofner, Ainsley Hausladen, Levi Hausladen, Averia Jones and Phoebe Jones.

Visitation with the family will be 1:00 PM until time of funeral service at 3:00 PM, Monday, October 12, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Pastors Kimi Brown and Jim Paschall will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Herschel Rich, Herschel Rich, Jr., Walter Rich, Phillip Towns, Marcus Stevens, Jeremy Murdock and Aaron Coffey serving as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Glen Hoover, Allen Guimbellot, Tony Harris, Ken Neely, Charles White, Randall Hart, Henry Brown and Paul Parker.

Special thanks to St. Thomas Rutherford ICU Department and to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro. Memorials may be made to Haynes Chapel United Methodist Church or Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.