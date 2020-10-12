Khai Khai, age 40, of Smyrna, TN, died Friday, October 9, 2020. A native of Tahan, Burma, he was preceded in death by his mother, Dim Khan Huai; and his brother, Mang Khan Dal.

He is survived by his wife, Lun Huai; father, Ngul Za Cin; and sister, Vung Suan Ciang.

He was a member of Zomi Christian Church and was in the restaurant business for several years where he worked as a chef.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna with funeral services beginning at 9:00 a.m. Burial will be in Mapleview Cemetery.