The man fatally shot at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday outside Weatherly Ridge Apartments on Kothe Way is identified as Martarias McCullough, 30, of Murfreesboro.

The investigation shows that McCullough arrived at the apartment complex to visit his girlfriend, something she said he did almost every evening. It appears that he was ambushed as he walked toward his girlfriend’s apartment. Witnesses reported seeing a man who wore all black clothing run away from the scene.

Homicide Unit Detective William Mathis is leading this investigation. Anyone with information on the murder of Martarias McCullough is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.