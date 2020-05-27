James Larry Adams, age 76 of Murfreesboro, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was a native of Rutherford County and a son of the late Shelie D. Adams and Martha Louise McNeese Adams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lucy Patterson Adams.

Survivors include his wife, Faye Adams; Carol Neu and husband Troy; Verlin C. Gill, III; grandchildren, Michael Neu and Ruby Neu, all of Murfreesboro; siblings, Ruby Gill, Bessie Patterson, Evelyn Harrell, and Albert Adams, all of Murfreesboro, Ann Graves of College Grove; a nephew, Verlin C. Gill, Jr. of Murfreesboro; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Adams retired from General Electric after thirty-five years of service.

Visitation with the family will be 2:00 until 8:00pm Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 10:00am Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with burial in the Adams Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available for the Adams family at www.woodfinchapel.com.