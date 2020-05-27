Anna Lee Dodson Reina, age 78 of LaVergne, TN, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. A native of Jackson County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Walter Esco and Cooper Bilbrey Dodson. Mrs. Reina was also preceded in death by a brother, Walter Junior Dodson and a sister, Lucille Goolsby.

Mrs. Reina is survived by her husband, Ramon “Tony” Reina; daughters, Tracy Richardson and her husband Stan, and Melissa Parker and her husband Steve all of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Marie Cannon of Smyrna, TN and Linda Warden of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Reece and Bryce Richardson, Jackie Thurstenson and her husband Chris, Forrest Parker and his wife Gloria, Faith Gastineau and her husband Graeme, and Elaina Parker.

Due to the Covid-19 guidelines and these unprecedented and uncertain times, for the immediate family only, a visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Wednesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with a funeral service held at 1:00 PM with Bro. Tim Lavender officiating. Friends may attend the graveside service at Mapleview Cemetery following the private funeral.

Mrs. Reina was a member of Smyrna Church of Christ and a homemaker.

