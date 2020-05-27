Edna Marie Gallagher Gill, age 98, of Smyrna, TN went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020. A native of Bryn Mawr, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Gerturude Fox Gallagher. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Harry Gill Sr; grandson, Jason A. Gill; brother, Francis Gallagher; and sisters, Dorathy Ludwig and Mildred Gegan.

Due to the Covid-19 guidelines and these unprecedented and uncertain times, a private service will be held at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna with burial in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with military honors.

She is survived by her sons, Joe Gill and his wife Debby, Harry Gill and his wife Leigh Ann, and Jay Gill; brother, Wesley Gallagher and his wife Ann; and grandchildren, Kelly Garner (Warren), Kyle Gill (Beth), Justin Gill (Ashley); and Harrison Gill (Kelly); along with 10 great grandchildren.

Edna served in the Womens Army Air Corp (WAAC), reaching the rank of Sgt. During World War II, but was discharged in 1945 to start a family. She later worked for the Tennessee National Guard at a Civil Service position.

Edna loved watching her boys play sports and later watching them coach.

She was a member of Stones River Baptist Church.

The family would like to thank the cargivers and staff of Traditions in Smyrna for the excellent care and love they all gave her during her stay there and in her final days.