James Felix Christopher, age 90, passed away May 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Nutley, New Jersey and a resident of Rutherford County. James served in the United States Army. He worked for Sears for 30 years and was a landscaper.

James was preceded in death by his parents, John and Grace Christopher; brother, Carmen Christopher; sisters, Rose Cassese, Marie Christopher. He is survived by his sons, Jim Christopher, Glenn Christopher; daughters, Carole Downey, Diane Staples, Grace Goehner; brother, John Christopher; sister, Marge Malone; thirteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

No service is planned at this time.

