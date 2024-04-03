OBITUARY: James Kitchens

James Kitchens, age 61 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away Saturday, March 30, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was a native of Dallas, Texas and a son of the late James and Laura Kitchens.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa Kitchens; sons, Jeff Kitchens and wife Tasha, and Matt Kitchens and wife Kourtney; grandchildren, Norah, Emilia, Theodore, Rory; cousins, Dirk, Jr. and Cathy; best friends, Donnie and Missy Stack; his faithful canine companion, Gracie; and a host of other loving family and friends.

James was a United States Air Force veteran who was deeply devoted to Jesus and Seinfeld, “No Soup for You!”

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels

