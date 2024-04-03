OBITUARY: Mattie Evelyn Tagliente

Mattie Evelyn Tagliente, age 95 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 1, 2024.

She was a native of Franklin, TN and was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Tagliente; parents, Steven Irvin, and Bertha Sanford Irvin.

Mrs. Tagliente was a lifelong Catholic and had attended Cathedral of the Incarnation. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Mrs. Tagliente is survived by daughter, Donna Gail Doran and husband James; grandchildren, Lori Walters and husband Howard, and Marie Brown; six great-grandchildren, Lindsey Brandon, Christopher Lawless, Kristina Lawless, Corey Walters, Piper Walters, Leland Walters; two great-great-grandchildren, Alayna, Elijah; brothers, Paul Irvin and wife Yvonne, and Arthur Irvin.

Visitation will be Monday, April 8th, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 9th at St. Luke Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

