WEATHER 4-3-2024 Rain, Winds, Much Cooler

We won’t see a noticeable warmup until Sunday, and there is a pretty good chance of frost Thursday night and Friday night.
Not “expecting” anything severe today, but, strong storms are possible.
Wednesday
A chance of showers before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 5pm, then showers likely after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.