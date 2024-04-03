OBITUARY: William ‘Buddy’ Allen

William “Buddy” Allen, age 65 of Manchester, Tennessee formerly of Murfreesboro, passed away Friday, March 29, 2024 at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro.

He was a native of Murfreesboro and was the son of the late Carl “Bubber” and Mae Busey Allen. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Cynthia Mason.

Survivors include his wife, Michelle Allen; a son, Matthew Craig Allen; daughter, Ashley Elizabeth Allen Floyd and husband Elijah; grandchildren, Kaitlynn Michelle Batson, Mackenzie Mae Allen, Jonah Wyatt Harvey, Charley Ruth Floyd; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Millie, and Kinsley; special niece, Amanda Boisseau and her children, Addie and Kade “Jack”; a sister, Candace Melissa “Missy” West and husband Mark; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Buddy was loved for his big heart and compassion. At times his love would make him feel larger than life, and once you were his friend, you were family.

Buddy was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to go duck hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed going boating with friends and family. Buddy’s love also extended to his four-legged family members that he shared his home and heart with over the years. Buddy was that rare special personality, whom you were blessed if you met once in a lifetime! He leaves us a legacy of love and faith and we all will miss him greatly. Heaven shines a lot brighter now that Buddy has gone home to be with Jesus!

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and a date for a memorial service will be announced at a later time.

For those who wish, memorials in memory of Buddy may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203 and an online guestbook is available for the Allen family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/