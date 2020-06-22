Jackie Mangrum Devora

After several years of medical illnesses associated with their diabetes Jackie went to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 15th, 2020. She was a lifetime resident of Rutherford County Tennessee and attended Riverdale High School. Jackie was a member at Bellwood Baptist Church and attended Bellwood Christian Academy and later a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.

Jackie is preceded in death by her adopted parents Catherine and Jerry Gammon; stepfather Landon David; biological parents Carol butcher in Lark Willis; sister Lisa Gammon and her biological grandparents Gladys & Hurbert Elgin of Florida.

Jackie is survived by her loving and caring husband, Jose Enrique Devora. Their life together is filled with love of two sons and four grandchildren. Landon (Chianti) Mangrum and grandsons Blake,Robert, Braxton Mangrum and Jakob Johnson. Christopher (Kathe) Puentes and granddaughter Sophia Puentes.

Jackie is survived by her brother’s Hershel (Jackie) Gammon Jerry “Peanut” (Suzy) Gammon Micheal Bogle Tom Bauguess Charles Bauguess.

Jackie also has numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

She loved us from the Sun, Moon, Stars and back.