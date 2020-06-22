SMYRNA, Tennessee—An afternoon lightning strike sparks a residential structure fire.

C-Shift Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) personnel were dispatched to the 300 block of Ella Street at approximately 2:10 p.m., June 21, 2020.

Upon arrival, personnel noted that the rear exterior of the structure was ablaze. SFD personnel attacked and extinguished the fire. The structure was unoccupied at the time.

“Personnel did an excellent job of containing the fire and mitigating property damage,” shared SFD Chief Bill Culbertson. “We are grateful for the passerby that noticed the smoke and called 911; as a result, the damage was contained to the outside of the structure.”

Smyrna Fire Department proudly participates in the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office Get Alarmed, TN program that distributes fire safety education and 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms to fire departments. SFD is available to install free residential smoke alarms, please call 615-459-9735 x7520 for more information.