Forrest James Weatherford, age 28 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 from injuries received in an automobile accident. He was born in Johnstown, PA on November 23, 1991.

Forrest is survived by his wife, Holly Ingram Weatherford; son, Lincoln James Weatherford; daughter, Emmalyn Rayne Weatherford all of Smyrna, TN; father, Randall Lee Weatherford of Smyrna, TN; mother, Patricia Ann Campbell of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Amber Lynn Weatherford of Smyrna, TN; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Ginnie Ingram of Murfreesboro, TN; and step-daugher, Isabella Anderson of Smyrna, TN.

A Celebration of Life for Forrest will be held at a later date.

An online guestbook for the Weatherford family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Funeral Chapel. 615-459-3254.