OBITUARY: Inell Bryant Qualls

Inell Bryant Qualls, age 86 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Monday, October 28, 2024.

A native of Blanche, TN, she has lived in Rutherford County since 1957. She retired from Warnaco, Inc in 1982. She was a member of the Church of Christ.

Inell was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Qualls of 36 years; parents, Henry R. and Nellie P. Bryant Qualls; siblings, Jewell Rowell; James Bryant; Peggy Sharp; Billy Ray Bryant; Marvin Bryant; Bobby Bryant; and Brenda Tallman.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Connie) Qualls; daughter, Sandra Cummings; siblings, Daniel (Ilene) Bryant of Melvindale, MI.; Patsy Bryant of Mt. Juliet, TN.; Adele Crabtree of Fayetteville, TN.; Barbara Pepper of Fayetteville, TN.; David (Caroll) Bryant of Mt. Juliet, TN.; Judy (Robert) Gray of Hazel Green, AL.; Dennis Bryant; grandchildren, Lauren Cummings; Bethany Qualls; Chandler Cummings; and several nieces and nephew.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Monday, November 4, 2024, from 11 am – 1 pm with the service to follow at 1 pm in the chapel. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Tony Holt officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

