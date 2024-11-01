OBITUARY: Kelly Ann Odom

Mrs. Kelly Ann Odom, age 38, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

She was born in Ft. Pierce, FL to Billy and Theresa Harris Chambers.

Kelly was passionate about her family. She was the loudest one cheering on her children at their sporting events. You knew she was in the room because she had the loudest laugh. Kelly was an avid football fan cheering on the Florida Gators and Pittsburgh Steelers. She played catcher on her softball team and looked forward to her daughter and nieces doing the same. Kelly was involved in the mother’s outreach program with Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church. She willingly helped women in need.

Kelly is survived by her husband, Justin Odom; children, Brynden Odom, Bradley Chambers, Justin Odom, Jr., and Kinsley Crew Odom; father, Billy Chambers and his wife Kristine; sisters, Jennifer Chambers and her wife Sandra and Amy Simmons and her husband Chad; and nieces and nephews, Spencer, Baylee, Hannah, Wyatt, Tierra, and Jayla.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Theresa Chambers, and a sister, Amanda Chambers.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, November 9, 2024 from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 12:00 noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The family asks that everyone wear pink in honor of Kelly. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email