Santa Claus is Coming to CoolSprings Galleria

Santa will make his grand arrival at CoolSprings Galleria on Saturday, November 9th at 11 am. There, he will celebrate the holiday season and hear Christmas wishes at his workshop in Center Court.

“Visiting Santa is a time-honored tradition for families,” said Tori Dean, Senior Marketing Director at CoolSprings Galleria. “Children and adults alike look forward to having their photos taken and sharing their wish list each year.”

Santa’s Workshop is sponsored by Williamson Health, and CoolSprings Galleria is thrilled to offer our visitors multiple Santa experiences this holiday season. Reserve your visit using HERE.

Want more Santa celebrations?

Dear Santa letters are available at the North Pole Mailroom Writing Stations, located at the back of the food court and at the American Girl entrance, as well as Santa’s mailbox at the set.

Other Santa events: Pet Photos on Mondays, Titans Santa, and Ginger-Snapped

Interactive Standee Photo/Selfie Opportunities for shoppers with signage throughout the mall.

Santa’s $1,000 Nice List Giveaway and Nice List Quizzes

That’s not all. Santa is SO excited to welcome new stores, holiday retailers and more this Holiday Season:

Hickory Farms, offering savory meats, fresh cheeses, and sweet desserts, is located on the Lower Level near Pottery Barn.

See’s Candies, offering delicious candies and chocolates, is located on the Lower Level near Pandora.

Go! Calendars & Games, offering calendars, games, puzzles and gifts, is located on the Upper Level near Forever 21.

CoolSprings Galleria is the proud home of many of your favorite stores for holiday shopping, including American Girl, Apple, Barnes & Noble, Sephora, Pottery Barn, Williams-Sonoma, Altar’d State, Palmetto Moon, Tradehome Shoes, and more.

“CoolSprings Galleria is truly a one-stop shopping destination this Holiday Season,” says Tori Dean, Senior Marketing Director for CoolSprings Galleria. “In addition to the main attraction – SANTA – we’re excited to welcome many new retail offerings, along with shopper favorites for a unique experience.”

Pro Tip: To make gift-finding easier this Holiday season, Santa takes advantage of Inventory Insider. Found on the mall’s website here, start browsing from home using AI to search from 1,000s of products in-stock at stores at the mall before going in-store to make the purchase.

Santa will be available until December 24th before he heads off for his holiday trek around the world. Santa will be at his home for the holidays Monday through Thursday 11am – 7pm, Friday and Saturday 11am – 8pm, and Sunday noon – 6pm. Visits are always free, and photo packages are available for purchase.

