OBITUARY: Juanita Ann Jacobs Fann

Juanita Ann Jacobs Fann, age 83 of Murfreesboro passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

She was born in Christiana and was preceded in death by her children, Jeffery Dean Fann, Donna Rae Fann and Ray Daniel Fann, Jr.; parents, Homer Bryant Jacobs, and Geneva Thomas Jacobs; brothers, Charles Homer Jacobs and James W, “Bill” Jacobs.

Mrs. Fann was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, and she had worked with her husband at Fanns Automotive Repair until retirement. Mrs. Fann was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved cooking, sewing and all kinds of crafts. Enjoyed traveling and camping for many years.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ray Daniel Fann; daughter, Anita Fann Nadeau; grandson, Nick Nadeau; great-granddaughter; Celestia “Ce” Nadeau; granddaughter, Danielle Nadeau; brothers; Aubrey Jacobs and wife Marie, Ralph Jacobs, Ray Don Jacobs, Lester Clayton “LC” Jacobs.

Visitation will be on Monday, November 4th, from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Monday, November 4th, at 10:00 AM with Bro. Russ Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

