Helen Marie Barrett, age 93, passed away July 19, 2020 at her residence. She was born in St. Louis, IL and a resident of Rutherford County. Helen was a member of Holly Grove Baptist Church.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Boots Wade and Rena Ferrell Wade; husband, James Howard Barrett; son, James M. Barrett; daughter, Janie Barrett; brothers, Ellis, James, Billy, Jerry Wade; and sister, Rose M. Cagle. She is survived by her son, Randall Barrett; daughter, Diane (David “Bubba”) Eubank; daughter-in-law, Kay Barrett; sister, Dorothy Hill, Gloria Armstrong, Betty Ann Greenfield, Faye Allen; grandchildren, Jimmy (Shannon) Barrett, Kenneth (Sandy) Barrett, Jody Eubank, Kesha Eubank (Dale) Davenport; and great-grandchildren, Kayla (Dewey) Preston, Hailey Barrett, Kiley Barrett and Elley Barrett.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers with Frank Lipetri officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

