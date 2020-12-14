Helen Grace Young, age 91 of Smyrna, TN, passed away on December 12, 2020. She was born in Huntington Park, CA to the late Stewart Frederick Godden and Grace Cruzen Marlar. She is preceded in death by her husband Ken Young and many family members and friends.

She is survived by children Jim (Debbie) Slusser of Clarkston, WA, Janet (Russ) Richards of Kathleen, GA and Jill (Steve) Haley of Smyrna, TN. She has 8 grandchildren: Chris, Laurie, Amy and Sara, Ian and Anna, Allison and Scott. She has 8 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Helen attended Springhouse Worship Center in Smyrna. Prior to moving to Smyrna, TN in 2018, she had resided in Yucca Valley, CA since 1981. She was an active member of her church, Joshua Springs Calvary Chapel and often did volunteer work at her church’s thrift store.

In 1995, she spent 6 months working at Rainbow Orphanage in Dumaquete City, Philippines: something that was very near and dear to her heart! She was a loving Lola.

She enjoyed reading, working puzzles, playing games (especially pinochle), travel, the beach, cooking for friends, watching sports, and her family time! Dancing, of any type, was her passion. Square dancing back in the day and line dancing up until the age of 90.

She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. We know she is rejoicing with family and friends and our Lord and Savior.