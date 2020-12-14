Clifford “Cliff” Lane, age 89, passed away Friday, December 11th, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Bob and Nellie Lane and was also preceded in death by brothers, Robert Lane and Homer Lane.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nell Clark Lane; nieces and nephews, Pat Embree (Mike), Terry Clark (Susan), Tommy Clark, Meredith Fuller (Steven) Sylvia Lamberson (Earl), Sonia Lamberson; several great and great great nieces and nephews; and cousins.

Cliff loved his country and was a proud United States Marine Corp Veteran. He retired as a Murfreesboro City Carrier from the United States Postal Service in 1990. In his spare time you could find him at the beach or watching his sports and westerns on tv. An avid UT fan he attended or watched every game he could. Cliff was a big family man, loving husband, and a kind and generous man to all. He will be missed by all who got the chance to know him and his courageous heart.

The family would like to give special thanks to Alive Hospice, Astra Brown, Meredith Fuller, and Sylvia Lamberson for the wonderful and attentive care they provided Cliff.

Memorial donations in honor of Cliff can be made to Alive Hospice or Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, December 13th, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM and Monday, December 14th, 2020 from 12:00 until the time of the service at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.

Pallbearers will be Terry Clark, Tommy Clark, Steven Fuller, Earl Lamberson, Gary Brewer, and Randall Hall.