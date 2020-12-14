Grover Cleveland “Cleve” Jacobs, age 66 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, he was the son of the late G. C. and Ruby Climer Jacobs.

Mr. Jacobs is survived by his sons, Clevie Jacobs, Cory Jacobs and his wife Natalie, and Cameron Jacobs and his wife Tabi all of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Connie Bush of Bowling Green, KY; and eight grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Bro. Tony Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook for the Jacobs family is available at www.woodfinchapel.net.

