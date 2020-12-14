Rebecca Marie Francisco, age 55, passed away December 9, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Davidson County and a resident of Murfreesboro. She retired as Project Manager with Unilever Company, Bern, Switzerland.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Francisco. She is survived by her parents, Richard (Sandra) Lee Lasater, Jr. and Rose Marie Crews Lasater; brothers, Richard Lee Lasater, III, Daniel Scott (Jenny) Lasater; sisters, Beth Leigh Lasater and Bonnie (Bill Bell) Lasater.

A private family service will be held.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422