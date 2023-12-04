OBITUARY: Hecmarie Ortiz Soto Santana

Hecmarie Ortiz Soto Santana, age 39 of Murfreesboro went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

She was a native of Carolina, Puerto Rico.

Hecmarie was a member of Centerpointe Apostolic Church and was a loving wife and mother. She was a dedicated Sunday School Teacher and Prayer Warrior. Hecmarie worked as an Education Assistant for Bedford County Schools.

Hecmarie is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Robert Santana; Children; Janina Santana, and Natalia Santana; parents, Hector Ortiz and Maria Soto; brother, Hector Gadiel Ortiz.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Centerpointe Apostolic Church

Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Thursday at Centerpointe Apostolic Church. Funeral service 4:00 PM at Centerpointe Apostolic Church. Graveside service will be 12Noon on Friday at Evergreen Cemetery, with Rev. Kevin Allen will officiate www.woodfinchapel.com

