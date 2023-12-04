OBITUARY: Terry Lee Lokey

Terry Lee Lokey, age 74, passed away on November 30, 2023. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the United States Army. Terry was a member of Assembly of Christ Church.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Elmore Lokey and Lizzie Mae Stewart Lokey; and brother, Jerry Lokey.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Diane Bowen Lokey; brother, Tillman (JoAnn) Lokey; sister-in-law, Margaret (Penny) Lokey; and grandson, Jesse Lee Maynard Lokey.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers.

Chapel service will be at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Raymond Hillis officiating. Burial will follow in Whitworth Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

