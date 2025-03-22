OBITUARY: Gary Smith

Gary Hunter Smith, age 78 of Smyrna died Wednesday March 19, 2025. He was native of Tazewell, Virginia and was preceded in death by his father, Hunter Smith who died within days of him being born. Mr. Smith is also preceded in death by his parents, Ted Andis and Geneva Smith Andis.

He was a Christian and a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Smith retired from the United States Postal Service having worked in express mail.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Cobb Smith; daughters, Cassondra “Cassie” Lowery and husband Keith, Sonya Smith Mummel; grandchildren, Brandon Hunter Lowery, Bradley Wayne Lowery, Christian Hunter Smith, Makiah “Kiah” Rayn Mummel, Haven Jade Mummel; brother, Harlan Smith; sisters, Doris Adams and husband Paul, Andrea Ayers, and host of family and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday March 25th 4:00PM to 8:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Wednesday March 26th 1:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Shelby Hazzard will officiate. Burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com