Tennessee Association of Dance Launches Statewide Virtual Dance-Off

Tennessee dancers have the opportunity to unleash their best moves as part of Tennessee Association of Dance’s (TAD) first-ever virtual dance competition called Tennessee’s Favorite Dance Crew. Dancers have until April 6 to submit a one-minute YouTube video for a shot at cash prizes, statewide fame, and a starring role in TAD’s new video focused on promoting dance in the state. Beginning April 13, videos will be put online for voting by anyone loving dance in the state!

This competition spans 12 dance types: Ballet, Pointe, Tap, Hip Hop/Urban, Jazz, Ballroom, Contemporary, Ethnic/Folk/Traditional, Lyrical, Swing, Musical Theatre, and Modern. Whether dancers fly solo, sync up as a duo or trio, perform as a group, shine as a senior (65+), or steal the show as a junior (under 12), TAD wants your talent—today.

A low entry fee will be applied towards a new TAD membership, and a high-impact $1,000 fundraising goal per dancer or crew through online voting will allow the organization to grow their website with more information about dance, and create new and improved programming.

“This isn’t just a contest,” said June Bilbo, TAD Treasurer, “it’s a movement to fuel dance in Tennessee.”

There are just three steps to enter this competition. First, record a one-minute YouTube video of your fiercest performance. Second, fill out the entry form and upload the video at https://www.tennesseedance.org/entry before April 6. Third, get friends, family, and dance communities to vote with their dollars between April 13 and May 13 for Tennessee’s Favorite Dance Crew.

Dancers’ fans decide who’s crowned Tennessee’s Favorite Dance Crew, with a $350 cash prize, and a panel of judges will pick the Judge’s Choice Award, with another $350 prize. There will be five semi-finalists announced online, one in each category. Finalists will compete once again during a live-streamed grand finale on May 21, where one of them will become the 2025 Tennessee’s Favorite Dance Crew. Dancers and dance teams reach their $1,000 goal by getting their fans, friends and dance communities to vote with dollars during these voting periods.

“People are surprised when I tell them Tennessee has a long legacy of dance culture going back to the first Native American settlers,” said Lee Rennick, TAD President. “This isn’t just a contest; it’s a celebration of our state’s amazing talent, rich dance history, and a chance to unite communities through dance. We’re counting on every entrant to hustle, raise that $1,000, or as close as they can, and help us grow opportunities for dancers everywhere in Tennessee.”

The Tennessee Association of Dance is on a mission to supercharge the state’s dance scene with top-tier education, advocacy, and bold programming. TAD connects dancers of all ages and styles, creating opportunities to shine. Visit https://tennesseedance.org to join the movement. For event details, please visit https://tennesseedance.org/contest.

