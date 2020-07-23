Gary Lee Graf, age 81 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. A native of Portsmouth, OH, he was the son of the late Henry Hank and Margaret Ruel Graf. Mr. Graf was also preceded in death by his wife Mary Ellen Jackson Graf.

Mr. Graf is survived by his sons, Lee Todd Graf and his wife Donna of Smyrna, TN and Anthony Scott Graf and his wife Mary Katherine of Manchester, TN; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will held 10:00 AM Monday, August 3, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Dan Seeley officiating with a Masonic service to follow.

Mr. Graf was a member of the Trinity Christian Church, a member of the Sam Davis Masonic Lodge #661, and the Al Menah Shriner’s Temple.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children Lexington, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508.

An online guestbook for the Graf family is available at www.woodfinchapel,com.