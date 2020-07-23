Mr. Roger K. Reynolds, age 68, of LaVergne, TN passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was born in Oak Park, IL. Mr. Reynolds was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Wheaton, IL before relocating to Tennessee. He worked as a painter and a title searcher until his retirement.

Mr. Reynolds is survived by his son, Kevin Reynolds and companion Cheryl Brown; grandson, Liam Reynolds all of LaVergne; sister, Helen Kiefer of Geneva, IL; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Christy Reynolds; brothers, Michael Reynolds and John Reynolds; and sisters, Cathy Reynolds and Elizabeth Reynolds.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151