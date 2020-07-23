Glenn Jenkins Taylor, age 75 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. A lifelong resident of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late Herbert Glenn and Mollie Ruth Jenkins Taylor. Glenn was also preceded in death by a brother, James Russell Taylor.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Carolyn A. “cat” Taylor; sister, Sue Brown and her husband Roger of Milton, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Glenn was a member of the Advent Lutheran Church and retired from Ingram Industries. He was also a member of Sons of the American Revolution, Sons of Confederate Veterans, and former member and past president of the Exchange Club of Murfreesboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, or the charity of your choice in memory of Glenn.

