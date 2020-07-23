O. Wayne Clark, Age 86, a passionate son of God, active community leader, and native of Nashville TN, most recently living in Murfreesboro, TN, went to his eternal home on Monday afternoon, July 20, 2020.

Survived by his children, Tammy Taylor, Barry Clark (Paula), Mark Clark (Tanya); five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Hilda Acree of Scottsville, KY, Shirley Riggs (Joe) of Jacksonville, FL and Donald Clark (Marie) of Smyrna, TN. Preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Lucille Clark; sister, Mary Lou Allen; and loving wife, Francis “Sally” Marie Clark. Wayne and Sally were happily married for 65 years at the time of her death in February of 2018.

A hard working and diligent man, Wayne worked for the U.S. Postal Service for more than 35 years, ascending to the position of Postmaster in Mt. Juliet, TN, and retiring in 1991. However, his true calling was to preach the good news of Jesus Christ. He began this journey in his early days, preaching occasionally at Shelby Avenue Church of Christ throughout his early twenties. This was just the beginning of a long life of service.

Wayne served as pulpit minister for several congregations in the middle Tennessee area: Boston Church of Christ in Williamson County, TN (1960-1964) Eagleville Church of Christ, Rutherford County, TN (1964-1970) and Woodbine Church of Christ, Davidson County, TN (1970-1975). Wayne’s final preaching work was at the Rural Hill Church of Christ, where he preached for several years and stayed to worship alongside his family in Christ for more than 25 years until his death.

A graveside memorial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad St., Murfreesboro, TN, 37129, on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Rural Hill Church of Christ to support the Clark Memorial Youth Fund http://www.ruralhill.org/give.

