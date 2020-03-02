Gail Marie Barcalow, age 69, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Kenosha, Wisconsin but has lived in Rutherford County for the past two years.

Gail was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil (Laura) Barcalow Sr., parents; Joseph and Mildred Kluka and brother, James Kluka. She is survived by her sons; Brian (Kathryn) Barcalow, Cecil Barcalow Jr. and Curtis (Karlessa) Barcalow, sisters; Karen Row, Patricia (Richard) Ellen Anderson-Kamps and Diane (Eric) Smith, grandchildren; Travis, Amber and Illyanna and Great-grandchild, Jaxton.

A private memorial will be held for Gail at a later date. Arrangements are being held by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.