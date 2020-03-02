SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is asking for assistance with a homicide investigation.

On February 29, 2020, SPD personnel were dispatched to 7021 Bridgewater Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered two deceased individuals. Investigators were called to the scene and are now investigating this as a homicide. The victims have been identified as Andrew Geerts (age 40) and Melissa Nale (age 43).

Smyrna Police Department is asking anyone in the area with residential cameras or anyone who may have any information regarding these deaths to contact Detective Allan Nabours, 615-267-5434.

